Indio Police Department to host local national night out event tonight

The Indio Police Department will host an in-person National Night Out event tonight to promote neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

The National Night Out celebration will take place at 6 p.m. at Indio City Hall located on 100 Civic Center Mall and will feature food trucks, frozen lemonade and community partner booths, according to the police department.

The Indio event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and is supported locally by groups such as Home Depot, Imperial Irrigation District and the California Highway Patrol.

According to event organizers, National Night Out involves communities from all 50 states and U.S. territories and aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen police-community partnerships.