Deer breaks into Christ Church Episcopal School in South Carolina

By WYFF staff

    GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — There was some excitement at a Greenville school Tuesday when a deer “let himself” into the building.

Pictures show busted-out glass at Christ Church Episcopal on Cavalier Drive and the deer standing in a classroom.

David Padilla, the head of the school, said on Instagram that the deer let himself in through the front door, wandered around the lower school, and visited a couple of classrooms before being escorted safely out by Greenville’s animal control professionals.

“This guy REALLY wanted to learn!” Padilla said on Instagram.

Padilla said the deer was a little scratched up but had no major injuries.

