‘Highland Park Henry’: Iowa 5-year-old wants to help the homeless

News

By Lauren Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Henry Bolton-Menninga is all smiles creating care packages for homeless individuals in Des Moines.

The 5-year-old became curious about how he could help, so he approached his mom with the idea and told her to post it where he knew it could get the most attention — on Facebook.

Family and friends contributed to Henry’s wish list on Amazon, asking for anything from snacks, hand warmers and hats.

Henry’s mom shares they were overjoyed by all the support.

“It was a little overwhelming but when I look back on it I’m, not surprised by how many wanted to help,” his mother, Molly Bolton-Minninga said.

He’s been spending the past few days packing the bags on his own.

And he’s starting to get pretty good at it.

“It’s not that hard making them. I’m pretty fast at it,” Henry happily shared.

And his mother isn’t surprised at all by his willingness to help.

“Henry has a huge heart, he’s always looking for ways to help people. That’s just who he is,” his mom shared.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.