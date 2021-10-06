Jury comes back with split verdict in federal trial of accused cop killer Marco Perez in Alabama

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The jury late Wednesday morning came back with a split verdict in the federal trial of Marco Perez.

COUNT 1 — Guilty: Receiving a firearm while under indictment COUNT 2 — Guilty: Possession of a stolen firearm COUNT 3 — Not Guilty: Obstruction of Justice by a killing a witness COUNT 4 — Not Guilty: Carry, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence Perez is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in 2019.

Perez faced four different charges in the federal trial, which started last week. One of the most serious charges was obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness was Officer Tuder. Perez was also charged with having a stolen gun, and using that gun during a violent crime.

