Ballistics experts in Arizona case against airman disagree

AP Arizona

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ballistics experts who testified in the murder trial against a U.S. Air Force airman disagreed on whether a bullet taken from the skull of the victim was fired from a rifle the airman owned. The testimony phase of the trial wrapped up Thursday in northern Arizona. Closing statements are scheduled Friday. Mark Gooch is accused of driving from the metropolitan Phoenix air base where he was stationed to northwestern New Mexico, kidnapping and killing Sasha Krause. Her body was found on the outskirts of Flagstaff. There’s no indication Gooch and Krause knew each other, but they both grew up in Mennonite communities.