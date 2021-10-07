High levels of E. Coli detected in Chattahoochee River in Georgia

CNN - Regional

By SABRINA SILVA

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — Rain has been coming down hard across metro-Atlanta over the last couple of days, and its impact is being seen on the Chattahoochee River.

The wet weather has caused the E. Coli levels in the water to register five times higher than what’s already considered high risk.

The cause?

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Jason Ulseth says it’s fecal matter.

“We’re talking dogs, other wild life,” says Ulseth, “and in some cases overflowing sewer systems and septic fields.”

Ulseth says contact with the water while the bacterial count is high could cause some symptoms.

“You do have an elevated risk of rashes, eye infections, ear infections,” he explained. ” Vomiting, diarrhea, that sort of minor illness by coming in contact with this water.”

Some people who walk the trails by the river say they’re concerned, especially because it supplies drinking water for thousands of people in the metro.

“It’s been like that for a number of years,” says Catherin Phillips. “Since my kids were young, we just don’t drink the tap water or cook with it.”

So what advice can you take?

“Pick up your dog poop,” says Ulseth. “Also, stop flushing fats, oils and greases down the drain. Those things can clog the sewer lines and can result in overflows that come into the river.”

Another important tip is to stay out of the water if the color resembles chocolate milk.

