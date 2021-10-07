Music City mobile hot tub faces shutdown in Metro lawsuit in Nashville

CNN - Regional

By MARISSA SULEK

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A recognizable downtown transportainment company is in trouble for not having a public pool permit. The Music City Party Tub is a trailer with a hot tub attached that operates in the summer and winter.

Metro Nashville is now filing a lawsuit to close the business temporarily. The lawsuit says Music City Party Tub is not a registered business, nor does it have a business license in Tennessee. They call themselves the “only mobile pool and hot tub party bus anywhere”.

“I want to get in it right now,” says Riley Dolan, visiting Nashville. “I’m ready to go.”

While some tourists want to take a dip, others would rather dip out.

“I’m thinking, gross (lot of bacteria) but I’m old,” says Lena Mooneyham, another Nashville visitor.

In the lawsuit, it says the owner of Music City Party Tub, Guy Williams, was told he needed a public pool permit from the Metro Nashville Public Health Department to start his company. But the lawsuit says Williams never got that permit.

In 2020, on a routine check, the lawsuit says Metro Health saw Williams operating the tub. He told personnel he was exempt from the public pool permit. But the lawsuit says there’s no such exemption.

In August of 2021, Williams was issued a non-compliance notice. But the lawsuit says the hot tub continues to book groups. The non-compliance notice says if any owner violates the public pool regulations, they commit a Class C misdemeanor. It also says each day after it is not complied constitutes a separate offense.

An injunction hearing is set for Oct. 13 with Metro Department of Law. Both Metro and the Music City Park Tub declined to comment.

