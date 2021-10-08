Disturbing new Tiktok trend has students assaulting teachers & districts on high alert

CNN - Regional

By Kelsey Kushner

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a disturbing new trend on TikTok that has kids assaulting teachers.

“I think it’s ridiculous it doesn’t really make any sense,” said college student, Lana Cotton.

For the month of October, students are encouraged to slap a teacher and run away without getting caught.

“I know I wouldn’t do it,” said Baltimore City student, Yvonne Jackson.

The trend is putting schools here in Maryland and nationwide on high alert.

“Not only is this a personal danger to that teacher, it’s also a terrible danger to the educational process,” said Maryland delegate, Eric Ebersole.

State delegate Eric Ebersole said multiple school districts have already fallen victim to the trend including East Middle school in Caroll County.

Thursday, the principal sent out a warning letter to parents saying “negative ramifications can include personal safety, law enforcement involvement, and school discipline.”

“I believe it is not only an obstructive issue, but it has begun to escalate into a safety issue with the school,” said Ebersole.

Every month, TikTok users post a new challenge online. Last month’s was called “Devious Licks,” where students vandalized school property.

“They basically take the napkins and put it all over the floor in the bathroom and take the soap dispensers and take the soap out of it they pee on the floor,” said Jackson.

Future challenges include kissing someone else’s girlfriend, destroying school signs and hurting a female.

Students like Lana Cotton believe these challenges go too far.

“I think it’s dumb. I wouldn’t do it just because I don’t want to get in trouble,” said Cotton.

In a tweet, TikTok called the trend “an insult to educators.” They denied it being a trend on TikTok and said “if at any point it shows up, the content will be removed.”

In the meantime, school officials are asking students to report any behavior.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.