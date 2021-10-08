High School’s homecoming queen considered royalty among her classmates in Kansas

News

By Lara Moritz

STILWELL, Kansas (KMBC) — The first day of classes, pep rallies, prom and graduation are just some of the big moments in a high schooler’s life. But Blue Valley High School’s Katie Briggs can add becoming a queen to the list.

“It was just amazing to hear the folks in the stands, students come to life and cheer her on it was very moving,” said Brian Briggs, Katie’s father.

But before being crowned homecoming queen, Katie Briggs was already considered royalty among her classmates.

“She has this ability to make anyone’s day. So in the hallway, in class, she always has a big smile on,” said friend Michael Allen.

Her friends describe her as caring, loving and compassionate.

“How did you feel?” Michael asked.

“Good,” Katie said.

“She had the biggest smile on,” Michael said.

The new queen quickly added to her court when her best friend, Michael, was named homecoming king. The two shared a special moment on the dance floor to Katie’s favorite song.

“For the royalty dance, do you remember what song they played?” Michael said.

“‘Firework,'” Katie said.

“They said they usually play a slower song, but they switched it up this year to play ‘Firework’ by Katy Perry for the homecoming queen,” Michael said.

Fireworks for this bright spark at Blue Valley High School.

“I think that this year, Blue Valley got it right and the culture of Blue Valley is so good, the administrators, the teachers and everything — just such a really tight, family culture. And I think voting Katie as homecoming queen reflects the culture that Blue Valley is,” Michael said.

Katie and Michael met their junior year. One of their favorite things to do is go out to lunch for Katie’s favorite, which is shrimp quesadillas.

