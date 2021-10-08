Mother: Mississippi teen holding infant son fatally shot while trying to take cover

News

By Ross Adams

CANTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Canton police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager.

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on North Canal Street.

Chief Otha Brown said someone drove up to a house and fired several shots. Jaihlen Sims, 17, was in a bedroom holding his 2-month-old son when the shots were fired, according to Erin Jones, the teen’s mother. Brown said Sims was trying to get up and run to take cover when he was shot in the head.

Sims’ mother told police that, hours before the shooting, she spotted a dark-colored Nissan driving up and down the street, but, at the time, she didn’t give it a second thought.

“It sounds like whoever was in this car was waiting, or trying to case out the place,” Brown said.

Brown said there were five to seven calls about shots fired before and after the fatal shooting.

