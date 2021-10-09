Man convicted after stealing more than $35,000 from beauty supply businesses

CNN - Regional

By Fox 12 Staff

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated theft.

On September 27, Quentin Lashawn Covington was sentenced to 26 months.

The defendant stole more than $35,000 in merchandise between October of 2020 and June of 2021 from multiple locations of a well-known beauty supply company across the Portland area.

On 16 separate occasions, the defendant would enter a store and immediately start loading a bag or basket with expensive perfume and cologne. As seen in surveillance camera footage from multiple locations, the defendant would then exit the store with the merchandise. In most cases, the defendant was in and out of the store in less than two minutes.

Detectives with the Tigard Police Department worked with other jurisdictions including the Portland Police Bureau to identify the defendant as the suspect in the case, as some of the thefts were committed in the city of Portland.

In addition to his prison time, the defendant was ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution and ordered him to stay away from the businesses he targeted upon his release.

