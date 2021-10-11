Kraken have 5 players in COVID protocol on eve of opener

News

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the season opener at Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols. Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week. McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi and Johansson were all missing from the final practice before the team departed for Las Vegas. Seattle general manager Ron Francis said at the start of training camp that the entire roster had been vaccinated.