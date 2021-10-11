Man completes marathon on crutches to raise money for charity

CNN - Regional

By WBZ Staff

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A torn quadriceps was not enough to stop one man from running the Boston Marathon virtually on Sunday. Bill Murphy completed 26.2 miles using crutches on the track at Worcester State University.

He is raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Plans got changed a little bit due to an unfortunate injury a month ago so we had to crutch the marathon in support of Make-A-Wish,” he told WBZ-TV.

Murphy started around 4:30 a.m. Many people came out to support him and the cause.

“The support was unbelievable, that just carries you through,” Murphy said.

Bethany Parke was among the supporters. When she was eight years old, she was granted a wish and went to Disney through Make-A-Wish.

She ran the last two-and-a-half miles with Murphy

“She was my inspiration. Got a little tired, my time was going down, my pace was going down a little bit — she comes in the picture, my pace went up, we finish strong,” Murphy said,

According to Murphy’s sister, he raised $14,000 this year for the foundation and has raised more than $360,000 over the years.

“Make-A-Wish is truly magical,” Parke said. “All the pain we’ve experienced in our lives, once you are involved with Make-A-Wish, they really help you heal and they make you feel so happy. It’s indescribable, it’s just beautiful.”

Sean Holleran is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He was also there to support Murphy on Sunday.

“He just doesn’t say no. Today is an example of what Bill will do to make sure a child gets a wish,” Holleran said.

Murphy’s donations have granted 35 wishes for local children.

