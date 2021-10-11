Police open fire on suspects in $4M jewelry heist

CNN - Regional

By John Dias

NEW YORK (WABC) — A Manhattan police pursuit Monday ended with shots fired in Midtown.

New video of the chase shows authorities trying to stop two men they said were wanted for at least a dozen robberies, including stealing $4 million worth of jewelry, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Exclusive video shows the moment police in unmarked cars pulled up next to the black BMW on 28th Street by Sixth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to NYPD, officers were performing a “felony car stop,” which occurs when there is strong reason to believe a driver or passenger is suspected of a serious crime.

The driver tried to escape by driving on the sidewalk and speeding past a group of people hanging out in front of Pergola restaurant. The group took cover in the restaurant as the car narrowly missed them.

Meanwhile, police officers fired several rounds through the BMW’s front windshield to try and stop the driver.

“I heard like firecrackers, pop, pop, pop. Then I heard the helicopter, I came out and then I just saw like a lot of ruckus,” said Midtown resident Luis Soto. “I heard a car, skidding… Somebody scattered out of there.”

The suspects led police on a chase for about a block before ditching their car, which was full of bullet holes by that time, on Fifth Avenue. Police took one suspect into custody, but the other ran off. A police helicopter was brought in to search the area.

“I heard a lot of helicopters. It seemed like it was war,” said Nefertiti Taylor.

Police said the suspects were behind at least a dozen high-end robberies, allegedly holding patrons leaving elite restaurants and clubs at gunpoint.

“They said this has been going on for quite a while,” Taylor said.

Authorities said the suspects stole jewelry worth more than $4 million from two people leaving Tao Downtown in August. A few days later, they allegedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a man leaving Pergola. They were trying to strike there again Monday, police said.

“You’re not safe anymore… unfortunately. I feel bad about it,” said Max Cabral.

“I’m glad they caught one. But overall it’s not a safe place,” another man said.

Police did not immediately say what charges the suspect in custody faces.

No one was hurt during the chase or shooting. But since an officer fired their weapon, NYPD has launched an internal investigation.

