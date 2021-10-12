Man walks across Kansas to raise awareness of Kansas-based nonprofit

CNN - Regional

By CYNDI FAHRLANDER, BRAD STEPHENS

LINWOOD, Kansas (KCTV) — An Overland Park man is walking across Kansas to draw attention to a Kansas City, Kansas-based nonprofit organization, Unbound, dedicated to helping people living in poverty around the world.

We caught up with Jake Hentzen near Linwood, Kansas, About 418 miles into his journey—with about another 30 to go. He started on September 1 at the Colorado border.

You could say Jake was taught to “walk the walk” from his father—Bob, who founded unbound 40 years ago. Bob was also known for walking huge distances to raise awareness. And Jake says he loves talking with people along the way.

“It’s wonderful way to take in this beautiful state,” said Hentzen. “It’s a good way to share stories and share what we do.”

Since its founding, Unbound has sponsored almost a million people living in poverty around the world and this year, the group says it reached $2 billion in funds distributed for programs helping families overcome the challenges of poverty. Unbound helps children, youth and elders in 19 countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

On his trip across Kansas, Jake averages about 13 miles a day by doing about three miles per hour.

“And that’s almost too fast to soak all of this beauty in,” said Hentzen. “It’s been a beautiful, beautiful adventure.”

