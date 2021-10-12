Vancouver police: Man accused of trying to kill his 2-month-old baby

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A Vancouver man is accused of kidnapping a woman from a convenience store early Sunday morning, then trying to kill his 2-month-old baby by squeezing the infant between his chest and a wall until the baby went limp.

According to Vancouver police, officers responded about 4 a.m. Sunday to a reported kidnapping in which a man assaulted a woman inside a convenience store, then forced her into his vehicle and fled. When officers arrived at the victim’s apartment, they heard yelling and a baby crying inside.

The victim came out of the apartment bleeding and suffering a head injury. As officers entered the apartment, the suspect, 32-year-old Aarondeep S. Johal, was holding his 2-month-old baby in one hand and a hammer in the other. He was reportedly threatening to kill the baby with the hammer.

Police say the victim had a no-contact order against Johal.

Officers got the man to drop the hammer, but he said he was still going to kill the baby by throwing it off the second-story balcony. When officers stood between Johal and the balcony, he placed the baby between his chest and a wall and began pressing himself into the wall, police said.

Police tried to taser him, but it was unsuccessful. One of the officers punched Johal in the face while other officers grabbed his arms so he would release his grip on the infant, who had gone limp, police said.

Johal was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on the following charges: fourth-degree domestic violence assault, felony no-contact order violation, third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of first-degree kidnapping domestic violence, driving with a suspended license, residential burglary, first-degree attempted murder, resisting arrest, and third-degree assault.

The baby was still hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

