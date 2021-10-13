67-year-old killed in Palm Springs crash identified

News

A 67-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle collision in Palm Springs has been identified.

Merinko Williams of Palm Springs was ejected from his vehicle when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of N Sunrise Way and E Tacheva Drive on Tuesday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 10:20 p.m. to find Williams in need of transportation to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as well.

Williams was later publicly identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department after the notification of next of kin. The cause of the collision was still under investigation, but officials said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.