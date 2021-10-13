Procession set to get underway in Indio for fallen Arizona deputy

News

A row of law enforcement units from multiple agencies can be seen outside the coroner's office in Indio Tuesday afternoon.

The office is holding the body of La Paz County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Rudd. Rudd was struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border on Tuesday. Rudd was rushed to a hospital in Blythe where he later died from his injuries.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday to honor Rudd, who was promoted to sergeant in March and had worked for La Paz County since 2013.

The procession was originally set to start at 2 p.m. but was delayed. The La Paz County Sheriff's Office documented their journey to Indio Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Expect roads on the I-10 to be congested heading eastbound as the procession heads back to Arizona.