Coachella Valley Rescue Mission unveils first ever mobile shower trailers for homeless

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Calvary Christian Center in Cathedral City Monday morning to celebrate the expansion of its homeless outreach program.

The organization unveiled the first-ever mobile shower trailers for the homeless in the Coachella Valley.

The CV Rescue Mission announced that the addition of the new shower trailers enables CVRM’s Outreach Team to provide additional services for those experiencing homelessness with the ability to set up “mobile command centers,” partnering with other service providers in one location at the same time.

The Outreach Team also provides clothing, food, water, social services referrals, hygiene kits, and other items, hoping to ultimately steer homeless into shelters and programs.

Cathedral City Mayor Raymond Gregory said they are "delighted to collaborate with CVRM on the Community Development Block Grant to offer this new service to the homeless community."

He added, "the shower trailer will be one more opportunity for social and mental healthcare workers to communicate with clients about additional services and resources currently available. It just makes sense that after a nice hot shower, a person feels better and more empowered to tackle the root cause of their homelessness.”

Each shower trailer has four shower stalls and are self-contained with power, heated water, and also waste water storage tanks. The shower box is carried by trailer and offloaded on a flat surface for operation.

Executive Director of The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Darla Burkett said they are "grateful to the city of Cathedral City for helping CVRM realize this dream of serving the homeless community.”

Operations Coordinator for CV Rescue Mission, Mark McGowan, shared details about why he is so passionate about helping the homeless, and opened up about the time he experienced homelessness.

McGowan said he understands the people he meets that seek help "because I am them."

The organization said it always encourages people to donate items, like socks and hygiene products.

