M3.0 earthquake rattles area near Idyllwild

A small, 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattled a remote area of Riverside County near Idyllwild Monday at approximately 12:11 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor was centered 3.9 miles southwest of Mountain Center, approximately 6 miles southwest of Idyllwild, according to the USGS. It was at a depth of about eight miles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. We did get at least one report from a local resident who said they felt a jolt and rattle over at Sunrise and Vista Chino in Palm Springs

