Coachella Valley shoppers and businesses impacted by supply chain havoc. And it’s expected to get worse as holidays arrive.

The supply chain crisis is jacking up prices and slowing down economic recovery from the pandemic and experts say it's about to get worse leading into the holidays.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is taking an in-depth look at the issue, what's being done about it, and how it's affecting valley businesses. Hear from several business owners who say the global supply-chain mess could not have come at a worse time.

"For us, the holiday season is everything. We do half of our business in November and December. So to have all your eggs in that basket and of course leaning in on your supply chain is nerve-wracking," said Brandon Weimer, co-founder of Brandini Toffee

"It's going to affect our customers I would estimate for another 18 months at a minimum before we're out the other end," said Jim Murdock, the director of merchandise at Pirch Rancho Mirage.



