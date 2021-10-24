Ribbon-cutting ceremony for multi-million dollar remodeling of LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert has nearly completed its multi-million dollar remodeling and it is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome back the community.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the center and end at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be led by the center's executive director and CEO Rob Wheeler. Also emceed by our very own Peter Daut.

Among the guests and speakers will include Mayor Christy Holstege and Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton.

If you're planning on going to the ceremony and want to tour the Behavioral Health Clinic or any indoor community spaces, you need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The LGBTQ Community Center of The Desert is the only non-profit community center in Eastern Riverside County run by and for LGBTQ people of all ages and identities. Its mission is to create a vibrant community by helping LGBTQ people along their way.