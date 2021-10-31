A mild Halloween and easy start to November

Temperatures remain seasonable across the Coachella Valley for this Halloween. Expect a steady cool down into the 70s during the peak trick-or-treat hours. Sundown is at 5:54 p.m.

A few safety tips to keep in mind:



Candy: Check wrappers for tampering, check labels for allergens

Costumes: Use flashlights/glowsticks/reflective tape to be visible to traffic

Drivers: Watch closely for those in neighborhoods who may be wearing dark clothing



See more safety tips from the National Safety Council here.

November is set to start off on a mild note, with extra clouds for Sunday night and Monday. We'll remain dry for the week.