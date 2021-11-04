Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies rescue dog in canal

A dog has been rescued from the American Canal in the North Shore area.

Wednesday afternoon, CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department assisted with the operation.

The sides of the canals are mossy, slippery and steep and officers have been called from time to time about pets getting stuck in canals through the county.

Firefighters used ropes to safely lasso the dog, a male 6-year-old Golden retriever.

Officer Eric Espejo transported the pooch to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where it is hoped the rightful owner will show up to retrieve their pet.

If not, at least one firefighter expressed interest in adopting him.