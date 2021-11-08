Amid Miami-FSU week, Diaz reveals a tie that binds programs

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It has been a tradition at Miami for at least a few years. Every football staff meeting begins with what Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz described as a devotional. They’re sometimes spiritual, sometimes motivational, always designed to remind those hearing the words that there is more to life than just the game. And, as Diaz revealed Monday, it’s a tradition that traces back to Bobby Bowden. It’s rivalry week for Miami and Florida State, with the Hurricanes set to visit the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday. And there is a clear respect between the programs.