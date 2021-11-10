Drug dealers to face murder charges for fentanyl deaths, a conversation with DA Mike Hestrin

Prosecutors in Orange and Riverside counties are upping the stakes in the battle against fentanyl.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin says drug dealers whose customers die from the opioid could be charged with murder.

His office is currently pursuing several cases like this.

As we've previously reported earlier this year, since 2016 there has been an 800% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in Riverside County.

"In 2016, there were 2 fentanyl-related deaths, two. This year, we're on pace to have between 500-600 fentanyl-related deaths," Hestrin said.

The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's office told News Channel 3 on Tuesday that there have been 280 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year, however, that could number could continue to grow as there are cases are pending a toxicology report.

