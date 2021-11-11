Veterans Day ceremony held at Desert Hot Springs Veterans Park

Many Veterans Day events across the Coachella valley looked to pay respects to veterans for their service. This included a ceremony held today at the Desert Hot Springs Veterans Park.

The ceremony kicked off with retired Marine Sandpiper Joel Daniel, the pledge of allegiance, and the national anthem were sung. Local veterans Eddie Johnson and Mark Cozier spoke about their experiences during their time serving and the importance of giving back to help other veterans who need the help.

"We want them to remember us and thank us for all the courage a lot of us went through. Freedom is not free. Because without soldiers going to war from World War I on up even the civil war days. This is why we have the freedom to stand up and honor our veterans today," Johnson said.









Other veterans, their families, and city officials also attended the ceremony.