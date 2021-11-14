Skip to Content
Local car show to benefit Hunter Lopez Scholarship and Save a Warrior Foundation

Southwest Church in Indian Wells is hosting a car show to raise money for the Hunter Lopez Fund and the Save a Warrior Foundation.

Corporal Hunter Lopez was one of 13 service members killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan back in August. He was a local Coachella Valley resident and attended La Quinta High School.

The car show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southwest Church.

Registration for the show is $25 and you can do so on the car show's website.

