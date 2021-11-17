New owner purchases 5th St. mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs

A new owner has purchased 5th St. mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs, according to city officials. The park has been a problematic area for the city for years — police have responded to numerous reports of violence, gunfire, drug use and prostitution on site.

The city was considering several options to address the issues at the park. This week, they shared with News Channel 3 they are hopeful the new ownership will bring a new era of development and security to the park.

People who were living on location illegally have been asked to leave and construction on the new project has already begun.

