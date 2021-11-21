Flying out of Palm Springs International Airport for Thanksgiving? What you need to know before you hit the skies

Officials at Palm Springs International Airport say they expect Thanksgiving passenger numbers to beat pre-pandemic levels this year. Because of the larger crowds, they're encouraging travelers to give themselves plenty of time to catch their flight.

Flying can sometimes be overwhelming especially during the holidays. So to help ease the stress of Thanksgiving travel, PSP is offering some travel tips to make your trip easier.

Pack a mask: Federal law requires all travelers to wear a face mask in the terminal and on their flight.

luggage, this will let you to skip the ticket counter. It can also shorten your time at the counter if you do need to check luggage. Monitor the status of your flight before you head to PSP.

Check the drive time to PSP so you arrive in plenty of time.

Check flyPSP.com to view parking and food & beverage options.

When to arrive:

PSP has seen record-breaking passenger numbers over the past five months. Airport officials expect the terminal to be busy with nearly all flights being full. PSP recommends arriving at least 90 minutes before your departure. This will give you enough time to park, check luggage if needed, and pass through security.

Also, here's a heads up from airport officials: they said the busiest time of day will be between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. That's when more than 2,500 people are expected to pass through the security checkpoint. Wait times of up to 20 minutes are expected at the checkpoint.

Parking Options:

PSP will offer two parking options over Thanksgiving. The traditional parking lot in front of the terminal at $20 per day and a seasonal shuttle service Holiday Lot at $18 per day.

The Airport’s Holiday Lot, on Kirk Douglas Way, will be available only to travelers parking overnight and paying with a credit card. The Holiday Lot will be available for parking starting at 8:30 a.m. on

Tuesday, Nov. 23 through the last departure that day, and at 4:30 a.m. until the last departure on

Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Thanksgiving Day.

Travelers leaving on Friday, Nov. 26 or later must park in the Airport’s primary parking lot at the front of the terminal.

Shuttle service will also be available at 8:30 a.m. until the last arrival each day starting Friday, November 26 through Wednesday, Dec 1.

If you want to use the Holiday Lot, you can follow the Holiday Lot roadway signage once

you are on PSP roadways.