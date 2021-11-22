Jennifer Hudson to receive PSIFF Chairman’s Award

Jennifer Hudson will receive the Chairman’s Award at January's Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in January for her performance in Respect. The ceremony is on January 6, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

In a statement, Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, “In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star." Matzner adds, "Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance."

The film details Aretha Franklin’s career as it progressed from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to international superstardom. Franklin herself hand-picked Hudson to portray her and served as executive producer for the true story.

Hudson has been honored in past years in Palm Springs at the festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2007.

Past recipients of the Chairman's Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon.

Hudson joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress), and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

The festival runs through January 17, 2022, and is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.