Three injured in Thermal crash, Harrison St shut down between Ave 61 & 62

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Thermal.

The crash happed at approximately 5:07 p.m. on Harrison Street and Avenue 61.

Cal Fire confirmed that patients were extricated from at least one of the vehicles. Two people suffered serious injuries while another sustained moderate.

The California Highway Patrol is shutting down Harrison Street between Avenue 61 and Avenue 62.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.