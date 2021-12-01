Missouri high school students march against gun violence

By DAMON ARNOLD

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — High school students from Cardinal Ritter College Prep led a march against gun violence on Wednesday.

The march was held in direct response to the shooting death of 19-year-old Isis Mahr. She was a standout at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

Mahr was killed in October in a quadruple shooting while dropping of a friend. She had dreams of becoming a nurse.

The Urban League expected at least 600 students to join the march. They’re calling on high school administrations, students or anyone who has been affected by gun violence in the metro area to march against gun violence.

There is some progress when it comes to deadly shootings in St. Louis. The city’s 176 homicides through November is a 28% decrease from last year, at this time. The city is on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2018.

Overall, shootings are down. Aggravated assaults with a firearm are also down 21% from 2020, and the fewest amount since 2018.

