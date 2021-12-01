Waymond Fermon becomes Indio’s new mayor

Waymond Fermon is officially the new mayor of the city of Indio.

During Wednesday's city council meeting, the title of mayor was rotated from Elaine Holmes to Fermon. The city of Indio rotates the position of mayor every year.

Fermon is Indio's 58th mayor but also the first-ever African American mayor in the city's history.

Fermon was born and raised in Indio, graduating from Indio High School in 1998. He then went on to College of the Desert before joining the California Department of Corrections, Richard McGee Correctional Training Center. Fermon worked multiple positions at Calipatria State Prison (CAL) in Imperial County,

He also worked security at Spotlight 29 Casino when it was managed by and renamed by former President Donald Trump in 2002.

Fermon is known throughout the Coachella and Imperial Valley for his activism, community service, law enforcement work.