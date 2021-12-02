Community continues to remember the 14 people killed in Dec. 2 San Bernardino terrorist attacks

Special memorials and ceremonies were held today as the community continues to remember the 14 people killed during a terrorist attack at San Bernardino's Inland Regional Center on Dec. 2, 2015.

An additional 22 other people were injured when a coworker turned jihadi terrorist and his wife opened fire during a Christmas party at the Inland Regional Center. The terrorists were killed in a shootout with police that same day.

14 People Killed on Dec. 2, 2015





























A special ceremony was held earlier today at the San Bernardino County Museum. San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Discus was on hand and led the invocation for the remembrance ceremony.

It was my honor to lead the invocation for the December 2nd remembrance at the San Bernardino County Museum. #SBStrong pic.twitter.com/hzir2M3Bh9 — Shannon Dicus (@SheriffDicus) December 2, 2021

CSU San Bernardino was also going to hold a special memorial service at its campus. Five of the 14 people killed were CSUSB alumni.

Last year, San Bernardino unveiled plans for a new, permanent memorial outside the County Government Center. It's called "The Curtain of Courage," comprised of mesh panels made of bronze and steel, and cast with colorful glass pieces. The memorial will form 14 alcoves to enclose environments specific to each victim. World-renowned landscape artist Walter Hood is behind the design.

The Memorial is anticipated to be completed in the Spring of 2022.

While residents await its completion, the San Bernardino County Museum has opened a special preview exhibit about the December 2nd Memorial. This exhibit introduces the process and the artist Walter Hood and his design.

The special exhibit is open from Thursday, December 2 at 1 p.m. through December 19.

Tributes poured in from leaders and organizations:

As we remember the 14 beautiful lives lost and the survivors of December 2nd, we still remain SB Strong.



To the first responders who answered the call that day, not knowing what your fate would be but knowing you had to help, thank you. #SBStrong🙏 pic.twitter.com/l8NuRqzgfM — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 2, 2021

@SBCounty, we continue to honor and remember the victims who lost their lives and all those affected by the San Bernardino terrorist attack six years ago. #SBStrong #RivCoNOW #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/3v1uV4YwRc — County of Riverside (@RivCoNow) December 2, 2021

You can see more tributes and memorials throughout social media using the hashtag: #sbstrong

Last year, News Channel 3's John White spoke with former San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan to reflect on the attacks.