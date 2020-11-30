Skip to Content
Attack on San Bernardino: 5 Years Later

Fourteen people were killed in a terror attack in San Bernardino on December 2, 2015.

Five years later, former San Bernardino Chief of Police Jarrod Burguan reflects on the events of that day with News Channel 3's John White.

Burguan is retired now and lives part-time in the Coachella Valley.

Get his thoughts on how his department responded to this mass shooting at a holiday party for the San Bernardino Department of Public Health at the Inland Regional Center.

"Attack on San Bernardino: 5 Years Later" airs Wednesday night on News Channel 3 Live at 6:00 p.m..

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

KESQ News Team

