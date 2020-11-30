I-Team

Fourteen people were killed in a terror attack in San Bernardino on December 2, 2015.

Five years later, former San Bernardino Chief of Police Jarrod Burguan reflects on the events of that day with News Channel 3's John White.

Burguan is retired now and lives part-time in the Coachella Valley.

Get his thoughts on how his department responded to this mass shooting at a holiday party for the San Bernardino Department of Public Health at the Inland Regional Center.

"Attack on San Bernardino: 5 Years Later" airs Wednesday night on News Channel 3 Live at 6:00 p.m..