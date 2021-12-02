Former Morongo Basin Sheriff’s detective dies of work-related illness

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced that a detective who has worked in the high desert station has died.

Detective Armando Cantu was pronounced dead on Nov. 18, 2021 after a battle with a "work-related illness," the department announced on Thursday.

We are very sad to announce the In the Line of Duty Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective Armando Cantu. He passed away on November 18, 2021, from a work-related illness. Detective Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. pic.twitter.com/cGkm3MAssa — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 3, 2021

There was no word on what the illness was.

Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department. He was assigned to several stations throughout his career and was most recently assigned to the Narcotics Division. You can find his name in various press release for high desert incident during his time at the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station which appears to range from 2015 to 2018. Later press releases on the Sheriff's Dept. website lists him at the Yucaipa station.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department, Cantu served in the United States Marine Corps.