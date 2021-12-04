Guentzel scores 3 in 2nd period, Penguins beat Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Guentzel scored two power-play goals after the Canucks had three players sent to the penalty box in quick succession. Sidney Crosby had a goal and a pair of assists, and Kris Letang added three assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry had 22 saves. Rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 40 of 44 shots.