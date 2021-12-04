Madrid wins at Sociedad despite Benzema injury to grow lead

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Karim Benzema walked off injured, Vinícius Júnior and the rarely used Luka Jovic stepped up to secure Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad and increase its Spanish league lead. The pair both struck goals in the second half to give Madrid its eighth consecutive win across all competitions and leave it eight points clear of Sevilla. Benzema gingerly walked off the pitch early in the first half. Atlético Madrid trails by 10 points back in fourth place after the defending champions were stunned at home by Mallorca 2-1. Barcelona lost its first match under Xavi Hernández when it fell to Real Betis 1-0 at Camp Nou.