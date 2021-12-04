The Indio Tamale Festival kicks off today

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Indio Tamale Festival is back.

The festival runs Dec. 4-5 in downtown Indio. With festivities starting at 10 a.m. on both days. The event is free to attend and open to everyone.

https://youtu.be/sKrX58zplzo

Guests can expect to see musical performances, attractions, rides, drinks, and of course countless tamales.

Attractions and rides require either wristbands or tickets which can be purchased at the Box Office on-site or online in advance.

Parking will be available at Larson Justice Center with free shuttles available to the festival. Shuttle service starts at 11 a.m.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. to hear from festival-goers and learn more about the celebration.