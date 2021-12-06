Dangerous storm threatens havoc across Hawaiian archipelago

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — From the now empty shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach to the snowy summit of the Big Island’s highest peak, an unusually strong winter storm is clobbering the Hawaiian Islands. And it’s raising the threat of dangerous flash floods, landslides and crashing tree limbs. The storm over the nation’s only island state left eloping couples without their weddings and tourists stuck indoors. It also threatened the state’s infrastructure with a deluge of rain and wind and firefighters rescued five boys from a raging Honolulu creek. Weather officials warned that slow-moving thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rains could persist through Wednesday and that catastrophic flooding is possible.