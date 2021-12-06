Organizers say Novak Djokovic set to play in ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been named in Serbia’s team for January’s ATP Cup. It is an indication that Djokovic could play in the Australian Open a week later despite controversy over his vaccination status. Organizers say 18 of the world’s top 20 players will take part in the 16-country tournament in Sydney from Jan. 1-9, with Djokovic leading top-seeded Serbia. Djokovic hadn’t publicly committed to defending his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park or revealed his vaccination status, with a mandate that he needs to be double-vaccinated to play. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.