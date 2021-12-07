Nevada jury: Health insurers owe ER doctors $60M in damages

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The nation’s largest health insurance company and its branches in Nevada have been found liable for $60 million in punitive damages for underpaying out-of-network emergency medical providers. A state court jury says three plaintiffs headed by urgent care staffing service TeamHealth should each receive $20 million from Connecticut-based United Healthcare Insurance Co. and five subsidiaries, including Sierra Health and Health Plan of Nevada. They’re the two dominant providers in the Las Vegas area. The same jury last week awarded $2.65 million in compensatory damages to plaintiffs Fremont Emergency Services, Team Physicians of Nevada and the parent company of Ruby Crest Emergency medicine. United Healthcare didn’t immediately comment, but appeals are expected.