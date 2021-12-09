Long wait for bye week finally ends for Colts, Taylor

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor feels like he has already played a full season. He has made 13 starts, logged 214 carries, scored a league-high 18 touchdowns and become the first Indianapolis Colts player to win back-to-back AFC player of the month awards. So when the latest bye week in NFL history finally arrived, Taylor and his teammates were ready for a much-needed break. The 22-year-old Taylor insists he feels fine despite the hefty workload for 13 consecutive weeks. Yet there’s no indication the former Wisconsin star is slowing.