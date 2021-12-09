Miami schools chief named next superintendent in Los Angeles

By JOCELYN GECKER and TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Los Angeles Board of Education has chosen the longtime superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to be the next superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation. The board announced the appointment of Alberto Carvalho after a unanimous vote Thursday. An admired and experienced educator, Carvalho is credited with improving graduation rates and academic performance at Miami-Dade, the fourth largest school district in the country. Carvalho arrives in Los Angeles at a critical moment, as the district that serves about 600,000 students finds itself flush with funding from state and federal COVID-19 relief money but still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, including learning losses and declining enrollment.