N.C. State beats Bethune-Cookman 65-48; next up No. 1 Purdue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Terquavion Smith added 14 points, and North Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 65-48. N.C. State closed the game on a 10-2 run as Bethune-Cookman missed seven straight shots in the final six minutes. Both teams shot less than 40% from the field. Jericole Hellems finished with 13 points for N.C. State, which faces No. 1 Purdue on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Seabron recorded his sixth double-double of the season. Joe French scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Dylan Robertson added 10 points for Bethune-Cookman