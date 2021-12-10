87-year-old man arrested in connection with crash that killed 9-year-old girl

California Highway Patrol confirmed on Friday the arrest an 87-year-old man in connection with an accident Thursday that left a 9-year-old student dead, and 3 others injured.

Officials also confirmed Friday that one of the students injured was 8-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with major injuries.

CHP said the cause of this crash remains under investigation, but driving under the influence has been ruled-out as the cause.

The driver was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Authorities said the driver was traveling on Corkill Road, southbound, in a 1994 white Cadillac, approaching the rear of the school bus when he allowed the front of his vehicle to collide into the rear of the school bus.

The driver of the school bus and the two juvenile passengers were uninjured in the initial crash.

After this crash, the driver of the white Cadillac continued to travel on Corkill Road, southbound, and allowed his vehicle to travel onto the right dirt shoulder. The vehicle struck a speed limit sign and four juvenile pedestrians that were walking on the shoulder.

The crash caused fatal injuries to a 9-year-old girl, major injuries to an 8-year-old boy who is hospitalized, and minor injuries to an 11-year-old girl who is also hospitalized. A 12-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, but was treated at the scene.

Palm Springs Unified School District's Superintendent of Schools, Mike Swize, told News Channel 3 Friday that a team of district employees has met to discuss a plan to offer support to students and staff at Julius Corsini Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.

The response comes in the wake of Thursday's tragedy, which has left students, their families, and others shaken. Swize said, "as a district we are here to support all of our families."

PSUSD said it will be sending out a communication to parents on Friday to keep parents informed on the resources that will be available to their families.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for continuing developments on this story.