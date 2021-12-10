Pact sets plan to reunite Vegas-area schools chief, trustees

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pact to retain the Las Vegas-area schools chief and patch his rift with the elected board of trustees calls for outside mediation of their disputes. That’s according to the document obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Sun. The president, vice president and clerk of the board signed the agreement ahead of a recent announcement that Superintendent Jesus Jara’s firing was rescinded and that he will continue to lead the nation’s fifth-largest school district. The document doesn’t directly address Jara’s demand for $2 million to drop accusations of harassment and a hostile work environment.