Tahoe woman guilty of striking, seriously injuring woman

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — An Incline Village woman has been found guilty of driving recklessly when she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Lake Tahoe earlier this year. Carolyn Grady was driving a Ford Escape SUV in Incline Village on March 14 when she turned left onto State Route 28 and hit Helen Neff. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports she was found guilty in Crystal Bay Township Justice Court on Wednesday of failing to yield or exercise care to a pedestrian, which constitutes reckless driving. Neff was hospitalized for 52 days. Grady apologized to her in court. She said her view was obstructed by sunlight in her eyes.