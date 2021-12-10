Travis Scott’s Coachella performance canceled by Goldenvoice

Travis Scott is no longer performing at Coachella 2022, according to reports from the city of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis.

This comes as controversies continue to swirl after the deadly Astroworld Festival, and Scott faces numerous lawsuits.

Back in November, News Channel 3 reported on an online petition calling on Coachella organizers Goldenvoice and Paul Tollett to remove the rapper from music festivals after his concert in Houston.

The petition has now raised almost 60,000 signatures.

